Berenschot no longer part of new hospital project

WILLEMSTAD – The new hospital project in Otrabanda continues as the center of attention for politicians in 2017.

Consultancy Berenschot has been put aside by Sona in the construction of the new hospital. The Netherlands Antilles Development Foundation announced that the consultancy from this year is no longer competent to execute the new hospital (HNO) project. The two parties have been in a quarrel from quite some time now.

According to Berenschot, Sona has no valid reason to end the work relation. They, therefore, want to continue with their work on the Hospital Nobo Otrabanda. Berenschot was hired in 2013 to execute the project and to deliver a finished hospital by January 2017. The two parties also agreed that Berenschot would do this at a fixed fee.

So not the question is who is responsible for the delay of the construction project of more than a year and the budget overrun. As was already indicated the hospital should have been completed this month.