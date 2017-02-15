Breaking News: New majority elects another President of Parliament

WILLEMSTAD – A new majority in parliament consisting of the parties MFK, Korsou di Nos Tur, Pueblo Soberano, Marilyn Moses of Movementu Progresivo and the Independent MP Edward Braam called an urgent meeting to elect a new President of Parliament.

The factions of PAR and MAN are not present during the meeting.

The MP for MFK Gilmar Pisas was elected as the new President of Parliament and Norberto Ribeiro as Vice-President.

The meeting was originally called for Friday but the new majority was not willing to wait.

The new majority also indicated that they will file a motion of no confidence against the government of Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman. They indicated that they will install their own interim government to continue until the upcoming elections. The interim government will consist of professionals.