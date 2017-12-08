Caribbean Journal awards Curaçao International Airport the title ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year 2017’

FLORIDA - Caribbean Journal, the largest travel platform covering Caribbean destinations, awarded Curaçao International Airport the title ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year’ in this year’s ‘Caribbean Travel Awards’. The article puts the spotlight on the Airport Expansion Project and airport-experience enhancement activities, stating how Curaçao International Airport is at the forefront of the trend wherein Caribbean airports are charging forward in improving quality, service and the overall airport experience.

Curaçao Airport Partners started the Airport Expansion Projects in 2014 and has since inaugurated the completely renovated Check-In Hall and the very welcoming Arrivals Hall, new stores and F&B facilities, customer service projects and at the end of 2017 it will be opening the western part of the expanded airport terminal area, including a new bridge that will be able to receive the worlds’ largest wide body planes currently in service. CAP will thereafter continue with the expansion and further developments of the Immigration and Departures area, having designed a processing and holding area aimed at efficient flow and a truly pleasant airport experience. The planned expansion by CAP will increase the capacity of the airport to at least 2.5 million passengers, and will efficiently accommodate the anticipated demand by the airlines for new air service capacity. CAP also collaborates with its partners. Governmental company Curaçao Airport Holding invested among others in eGates for the Immigration areas, which adds a mix of automated as well as face-to-face immigration service. Caribbean Journal editors visited Curaçao this year and were able to experience the developments at Curaçao International Airport first hand.