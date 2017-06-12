Case against Schotte and Van der Dijs to continue despite inadmissibility request

WILLEMSTAD - The appeal in the Babel case has continued today, despite the request of the defense to declare the proceedings inadmissible. According to the lawyer of former Prime Minister Gerrit Schotte, Geert-Jan Knoops, the investigation that led to the final conviction of Schotte began with an anonymous email. He even suggests that a reason has been created to start the case and therefore wants to investigate further. This against the wishes of the Public Prosecution (OM).

The court had ruled that they wanted to hear a lawyer and professor from Italy as witnesses, and that has happened today. For the Babel case, the investigation has been conducted in Italy.

Schotte has been convicted of accepting money from the Italian casino boss who lives in St. Maarten, Francesco Corallo. He is currently behind bars awaiting his extradition to Italy.

Today the substantive hearing of the appeal in the Babel case has begun. In this case, Schotte was sentenced in March 2016 to three years of prison punishment and five years not allowed to use his passive electoral right for, among other things, corruption, money laundering and forgery. His partner Cicely Van der Dijs was sentenced to eighteen months, nine of which were conditional on two years of probation.