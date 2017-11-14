Central Bank needs new director Friday

WILLEMSTAD - The only remaining director of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS), Alberto “Chos” Romero, will reach the mandatory pension age of seventy this Friday. This means the Councils of Ministers of the two countries in the monetary union need to appoint a new one by then.

Normally, management consists of two directors and one president. The latter, Emsley Tromp, was recently dismissed in connection with his “Safire” tax-fraud and money-laundering case, while director Jerry Hasselmeyer also retired in July.

The Minister of Finance Kenneth Gijsbertha confirmed that former Finance Minister José Jardim and Lelia Matroos-Lasten were nominated by the Supervisory Board as directors. Sources indicated that Elton Daal may become the new CBCS president.

Photo: Alberto "Chos" Romero