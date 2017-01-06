CES 2017: Tier IV Data Center launches to serve Pan-Caribbean Region (and it’s category 5 hurricane proof)

Partners to the Curacao data centre include companies like Cisco, VMware, EMC, Intel and Schneider Electric.

WILLEMSTAD - A data centre with the highest certification in the market today has been launched by operator Dataplanet N.V. at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The company introduced Blue NAP Americas, a 60,000 sqf building with 50,000 sqf od hosting space and an extra 10,000 sqf for future expansion.

The data centre sitting in Curacao, equipped with dual independent fully redundant 5 MW power plants, has been designed to meet growing demand for network connectivity in Latin, Central, North America and the Caribbean markets.

According to Dataplanet N.V., the facility will help boost connectivity in the pan-Caribbean region as a network access point and provide physical colocation, private cloud services, business continuity and managed services.

By being built in Curacao, part of the Netherlands, legislation regarding data will be the same used in the European country.

In addition, the data centre sits in a e-commerce free fiscal zone with 2% profit tax, and no customs tax once a client’s IT equipment has been imported to Blue NAP Americas.

With less than 160,000 inhabitants and 444 sq km, the island of Curacao is situated in a hurricane region, however, the company claims the building has been built to withstand hurricanes of up to category five, which covers the strongest possible natural phenomenon which can register wind speeds of 252 Km/ or more (157 mph).

The data centre will be using VCE’s Vblock infrastructure with further technology from partners such as EMC, VMware, Cisco, Schneider Electric and Intel.

Paul De Geus, CEO of Dataplanet N.V., said: “At Blue NAP Americas, not only do we provide you with a secure, reliable, carrier-neutral facility with state of the art technology, we also cultivate an ecosystem of collaboration with our clients.

“Blue NAP Americas is more than just a data centre, it is a place to exchange great ideas that create a better, more connected world.”

As for CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, the annual event takes place in Las Vegas, US, between January 5 and 7. Nearly 200,000 are expected to attend what is one of the largest technology trade shows around.