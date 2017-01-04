Coast Guard arrests more illegal Venezuelans

WILLEMSTAD - The Caribbean Coastguard (KWCARIB) during the early morning of Tuesday, January 3rd once again detained a vessel with two Venezuelans.

The radar operator of the Rescue and Coordination Centre of the Coast Guard detected a suspicious vessel southwest of the island. A unit from the Coast Guard center in Curaçao was deployed immediately.

South of Santu Pretu they found an unlit vessel type yola that was turning south towards Venezuela. The vessel was stopped by the Coast Guard officials. On board they found two persons who could not show valid residence papers. The yola was taken to the support center in Parera.

Both crew members, of Venezuelan nationality, were transferred to the police. The police together with the Coast Guard are still investigating the case.