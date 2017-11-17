Commercial Consul and Vice Consul of China visit the CTB

WILLEMSTAD - Representatives of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and the Ministry of Economic Development were recently visited by the Commercial Consul of China, Ms. Ding Cuiyu and Vice Consul of China, Ms. Wang Qi. The island’s tourism industry, the sector’s functioning and opportunities, as well as efforts being made to market Curaçao abroad were some topics extensively discussed at the meeting.

Also examined were the possibilities to promote Curaçao in China, in order to attract greater numbers of visitors from that country in the future. Finally, the parties considered different areas of potential cooperation in behalf of tourism development.