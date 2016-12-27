Constitutional crisis: Government does not have majority in Parliament

WILLEMSTAD - The situation surrounding the swearing-in of the members of the new cabinet, minus Elsa Rozendal has led to an undesirable position for the new government of Curaçao. The vacant seats in Parliament of the seven new ministers have not been taken yet. Their replacements have not even been named yet.

This means that there are only 14 sworn Members of Parliament, including Elsa Rosendal, who was supposed to be sworn in as Minister of Education on December 24. The opposition has now the majority in Parliament. This means that the current government has started its term without a majority and this could bring the coalition in a constitutional crisis.

According to political experts, the ministers had to give up their seats in Parliament first. Wait till the new MPs are sworn in and then take oath as the new government.

The experts indicated that the solution is very simple, but the government will need the help of the opposition. Parliament could call a public meeting where the new MPs could present their credentials and take the oath. Such meeting is planned for today, but opposition must take care of a quorum.