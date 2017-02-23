Published On: Thu, Feb 23rd, 2017

Criminal investigation against Member of Parliament Jacintha Constancia

ConstanciaWILLEMSTAD – The Public Prosecution has taken note of the events in Parliament this afternoon. In response to these events, the Attorney General has ordered the Investigation Team Curaçao to carry out a criminal investigation.

Member of Parliament Giselle McWilliam has not filed a formal complaint against Jacintha Constancia MP.

Elsa Rozendal MP has also filed a complaint against Mrs. Constancia for threats.

Constancia was arrested by the police and is currently being interrogated by the Investigation Team Curaçao.

The criminal investigation is continuing.

