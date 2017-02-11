CTB launches 2 billboards promoting the 2017 Carifta Games

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), as partner of the 2017 Carifta Games, recently launched two billboards promoting this large sports event. One is located across the Goisco Wholesale Club and the other is the digital billboard at Jan Noorduynweg #1. The Carifta Games will be held in Curaçao, from April 15-17, 2017. This will be the 46th edition of this regional sports event that brings together the best and most talented athletes of the many countries of the Caribbean. A total of approximately 600 international athletes are expected, accompanied by their coaches and in some cases also by family. Considering the large number of visitors that will be brought to the island by this event, the CTB is happy to provide support. The Bureau hereby invites all of Curaçao to be there and not miss the various competitions, thus supporting our local athletes as they participate in the 2017 Carifta Games.