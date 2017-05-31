Published On: Wed, May 31st, 2017

Curaçao Culinary Team departed to Miami

WILLEMSTAD - This morning the Curaçao Culinary Team departed to Miami to participate in the Taste of the Caribbean Competitions taking place from June 2nd - June 6, 2017.

The Curaçao Culinary Team is a group of young professionals in the Culinary Industry of Curaçao who will represent the island at Taste of the Caribbean. The Taste of the Caribbean is a culinary competition where chefs and bartenders from the region take center stage to compete for the Caribbean's top culinary honors.

Every other year CHATA holds a culinary competition in order to select the best chefs and bartenders of the island. This year Curaçao will be represented by:

  • Team Manager: Carlos Anthony (Nemo Restaurant)
  • Senior Chef: Adriyel Lourens (Baoase Luxury Restaurant)
  • Assistant Chef: Jereld Balentien (Nemo Restaurant)
  • Junior Chef: Dane Ribeiro Rodriguez (Amazia)
  • Junior Chef Runner-up: Brayan Arroyo (Hilton Curaçao)
  • Pastry Chef: Ramsley Leander (Santa Barbara Resort)
  • Bartender: Fabian Cleopa (Baoase Luxury Restaurant)

For the latest update on the Curaçao Culinary Team please follow the facebook page: www.facebook.com/CHATAcuracao or contact CHATA at 465-1005.

