Curaçao delegation in Haiti to strengthen economic and cultural ties

WILLEMSTAD - After celebrating the inaugural flight of the Haitian airline, Sunrise Airways, a Curaçao delegation headed by the Minister of Economic Development, Steven Martina, returned on that same aircraft for an economic trade mission in Haiti.

The Curaçao delegation is seeking to increase trade, investment and business opportunities between the two countries. The delegation is in Haiti until November 30 and will visit several important sights to get acquainted with the Haitian culture. Minister Martina also stressed that this visit is to strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries. “Historically Haiti and Curaçao have always been connected and this is a great opportunity to strengthen this tie for the benefit of the economy of both countries,” said Minister Martina in a press conference held at Hotel Karibe in Port au Prince.

“Haiti is a great market for Curaçao, especially for export. It is a big market with 11 million inhabitants and this offers a lot of opportunities and possibilities for Curaçao,” said Minister Martina.

The CEO of Sunrise Airways Mr. Philippe Bayard was also present during the press conference. Bayard stressed the importance of connectivity between the two islands. Sunrise Airways celebrated yesterday its inaugural flight to Curaçao. He also announced that Curaçao will be the airline’s second hub with Haiti as the first.

Members of the delegation are the General Aviation/Private jet handling company CATS, Curaçao Investment and Export Promotion Agency (CINEX), Curinde N.V., C-Post International N.V., Waste management company Selikor, Antillean Soap Co., Curaçao laboratories LTD, Cosmetic manufacturer and reseller Curaçao Ecocity Projects, technology company Profound Projects B.V., Curoil N.V., Curaçao Culture Foundation, and the Curaçao Tourism Board. Officials of the Ministry of Economic Development are also present.