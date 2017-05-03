Curacao election results reflect will of the people, says CARICOM observer mission

WILLEMSTAD - The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) election observation team to Friday’s general elections in Curacao has reported favourably on the conduct of the poll, labelling it peaceful and orderly, and noting that the results reflected the will of the people and reinforced their commitment to the democratic process.

Friday’s poll saw the Partido Alternativa Real (PAR) under new political leader Eugene Rhuggenaath declared the biggest winner. The PARTIDO party of former prime minister Hensley Koeiman placed second. The election was called after Koeiman’s government collapsed on February 12 after just over seven weeks in office.

The four-member CARICOM team, led by chief of mission Dr Steve Surujbally of Guyana, in a preliminary statement, applauded the polling day security, the resolute and steady poll workers, the convenient location of polling stations and the adequate provision of material and supplies, although it identified some deficiencies in the signage advising voters about their polling stations in a polling station complex.

The CARICOM Team, working along with other observation teams from the Organisation of American States (OAS) Aruba and St Marteen, visited and monitored a significant percentage of the polling stations on Polling Day. Prior to Polling Day the team met and held meetings with various stakeholders including representatives of the Supreme Electoral Council, the prime minister and ministers of government, and leaders of political parties.

The team said, following on from the preliminary report, a final report will be prepared and submitted to CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque. That report will include the findings of the team and its recommendations and suggestions for continued strengthening of the electoral process in Curacao.