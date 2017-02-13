Curaçao government collapses and calls for new elections in April

WILLEMSTAD – The government of Curaçao collapsed on Sunday. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Hensley Koeiman. The government was just seven weeks into their term.

On Sunday two Members of Parliament of the coalition partner Pueblo Soberano (PS), Melvin Cijntje en Sherwin Leonora indicated in a letter to the Governor and to the Council of Ministers that they will not support the current government coalition anymore. The government then lost its small majority in parliament. The Prime Minister submitted the resignation of his government to the Governor.

The Governor accepted the resignation of the government and also the request for new elections. The elections will be on April 28. The Government used article 53 of the Constitution to dissolve parliament and call new elections.

Article 53 of the Constitution states that the Parliament may be dissolved by national decree. A decree of dissolution shall also require a new election and for the newly elected Parliament to meet within three months.

Former Prime Minister Gerrit Schotte, who is the leader of the largest opposition party already indicated his willingness to form a new government with the support of Korsou di Nos Tur of the businessman Amparo dos Santos, Independent MP Edward Braam, MP for Movementu Progresivo Dr. Marilyn Moses, and the two Members of Parliament for Pueblo Soberano. But the Governor already accepted the request for new elections, which means that Schotte’s effort to form a new government were rejected.

There is also an ongoing lawsuit against Schotte in which he is accused of corruption, forgery, bribery and money laundering. Last year he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison and disqualification from standing for election. He appealed. The new hearing will be right before the new elections.

Photo credit: Jeu Olimpio