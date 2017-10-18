Curaçao promoted through Caravana 2017

With stops in Medellin, Cali and Bogotá

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), together with a group of tourism partners, made a recent visit to Colombia, where they met with some 80 travel agents and over 200 wholesalers in Medellin, Cali and Bogotá at the second edition of the Caravana event. The Caravana roadshow is designed by Avianca to promote one particular destination at a time, and in this case the focus was on Curaçao and its tourism product.

In Medellin and Cali, the group met with 80 Avianca travel agents. The training session,

which was held over a breakfast, was very well received. Over breakfast, those in attendance were able to exchange ideas with representatives of the different hotels participating in the roadshow. The main objective was to inform Avianca’s travel agents about Curaçao’s product and present a number of attractive packages being offered by the participating hotels.

Additionally, a lunch was organized—attended by some 60 wholesalers in Medellin, 38 in Cali and 110 in Bogotá—at which the hotels accompanying the CTB at the event were able to present their portfolios. Those at the encounter also elaborated on strategies to sell the island, showing Curaçao to be an ideal holiday destination for Colombian tourists. The partners accompanying the CTB at the Colombian roadshow were City Suites Curaçao, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort, Papagayo Beach Hotel, Acoya Hotel Suites & Villas, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club and Business Serenity.