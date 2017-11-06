Curaçao remembers Juliana Bridge disaster

WILLEMSTAD - Today marks the 50th anniversary of Juliana Bridge disaster.

It was on Monday, November 6, 1967, about 10 minutes to eight in the morning the bridge collapsed, with the death of fifteen workers as a result. The cause was possibly an unfinished foundation suffering from heavy rainfall over the weekend. There are also rumors about a welding error causing metal fatigue.

The bridge was finished later and opened on April 30, 1974.

The image of Curacao is not complete without Juliana Bridge over the St. Anna Bay. This 55-meter bridge connects the Punda and Otrobanda districts. Almost all large ships can sail under the bridge to the Schottegat. The arrival marked a major advance towards the development of the island of Curacao.