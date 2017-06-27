Curaçao Soccer Champions receive impressive welcome at the airport

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao National Team won the Caribbean Cup last Sunday, and arrived in Curaçao Monday night (June 26th) with the PAWA flight, only to be happily surprised with a very special and warm welcome.

Upon arrival, the plane in which the soccer team travelled, received the official Water Salute, in honor of their achievement while representing Curaçao. When leaving the plane, the team was welcomed by Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and Minister Alcala-Wallé, and received an official VIP escort through Immigrations and Customs.

As the team entered the Arrivals Hall, they were greeted by a large number of people that had gathered to salute the team and cheer them on. The party continued in the large trailer in which the soccer champions left towards Willemstad, where the rest of the Curaçao community received them with cheers and applause.

Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) congratulates the National Team and Curaçao with this tremendous victory.

By Diana Martis