Curaçao soccer team in the finals Caribbean Cup

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao national soccer team has placed itself for the final of the Caribbean Cup, the team managed to win Martinique 2-1 on Thursday night. Jamaica, which previously beat French Guyana, is the other finalist.

Coach Remko Bicentini saw his team get behind in the seventeenth minute after a goal by Yoann Arquin. After the Curaçao defense had messed up their game, Mansfield Town's attacker was able to pull out and score.

Only in the second half did Curaçao return. Gevaro Nepomuceno’s kick came from eleven meters and brought his team to a tie.

Fifteen minutes later Rangelo Janga scored the deciding point 2-1 for Curaçao. In the extra time, it was still tough for the Curaçao team but the keeper Eloy Room guarded his goal magnificently.

The finals will be Curaçao against Jamaica.

Photo: Rangelo Janga