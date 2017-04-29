Curaçao votes: PAR winner of the 2017 elections

WILLEMSTAD – The preliminary results of the 2017 elections are in. The biggest winner with 18,362 votes is the party of the new political leader Eugene Rhuggenaath, the PAR. It is the first time that Rhuggenaath participates in an election as leader of the party.

The party of the former Prime Minister of Curaçao Hensley Koeiman came in second with 16,071 votes. The third party is the current coalition partner MFK of Gerrit Schotte with 15,710 votes. Other parties that have received enough votes for a seat in Parliament are Korsou di Nos Tur (KdNT) of the businessman Amparo dos Santos with 7,438 votes, Pueblo Soberano with 4,029 votes, PIN of former Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Spatial Planning Suzanne Camelia-Römer with 4185 votes and Movementu Progresivo (MP) of Dr. Marilyn Moses with 3885 votes.

Notably is the historical party PNP which did not receive enough votes for a seat in Parliament. This will be the first time the party is not represented in Parliament since it was established about 70 years ago.

The preliminary results indicate that PAR will have 6 seats in Parliament. MAN 5 seats, MFK 5 seats, KdNT 2 seats, PIN 1 seat, PS 1 seat and MP 1 seat.