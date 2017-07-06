Curaçao’s Soccer Team vows to kick up Gold Cup storm

WILLEMSTAD - Trained by Dutch coaches and with players seasoned in the English leagues, the Curaçao National Soccer Team takes a giant competitive leap in international soccer this month.

The national team will compete for the first time in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the top international tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Their rise is attributed largely to Dutch former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle United striker Patrick Kluivert — son of a Curaçao woman — who coached the island's national side from 2015 to 2016.

The autonomous Dutch territory of 160,000 inhabitants has since surged in the FIFA world rankings from 150th place to 70th — ahead of Gold Cup opponents such as Canada, El Salvador and Jamaica.

Kluivert's assistant Remko Bicentini took over in September as coach of the squad.

Their captain, right-back Rhuendly 'Cuco' Martina, 27, played for English side Southampton until this year and has been linked with a possible move to Everton.

Midfielder Leandro Bacuna, 25, plays for Aston Villa.