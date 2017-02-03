Curaçao’s Superior Producer in top five best Caribbean diving spot

Carlisle Bay, Klein Bonaire, The Blue Hole and Superior Producer in top five

WILLEMSTAD - In the Caribbean, hundreds of islands are surrounded by warm, clear waters hiding coral reefs, wrecks old and new, walls, drop-offs and caves. It's one of the world's best places for scuba diving. We asked a panel of diving and Caribbean travel experts to nominate their favorite dive sites in this region, and for the past four weeks, our readers have been voting for their favorites.

The top 10 winners in the category Best Caribbean Dive Site are as follows:

Utila - Honduras

Carlisle Bay - Barbados

Klein Bonaire - Bonaire

The Blue Hole - Belize

Superior Producer - Curacao

Bianca C - Grenada

Antilla Wreck - Aruba

Underwater Sculpture Park - Grenada

Salt Cay - Aruba

Eagle Shoals - Grenada

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Experts Liliana Erasmus (10Best), James Morgan (PADI) and Melanie Reffes were chosen based on their expertise of the Caribbean region.

Congratulations to all our winning dive sites!

Source: USA Today