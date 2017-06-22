Curaçao’s tourism product presented to independent Dutch travel agents

WILLEMSTAD - Independent travel agents and representatives of tourist destinations and accommodations recently came together at a workshop organized by the Travel Club/Your Travel. The workshop was held at the Golden Tulip “De Heerlickheijd” hotel in Ermelo, the Netherlands. A total of 250 independent travel agents and 50 partners participated at the workshop.

The workshop was designed as a “speed-dating” session. Each destination was stationed at an information table, getting across as much information as possible to the travel agents who, during 18 rounds of 20 minutes each, would take turns to sit at each table. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) was accompanied at this session by the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino. Travel agents were given plenty of information about Curaçao, the island’s variety of tourist attractions, options of accommodation and new developments that they can use in selling the island as a preferred Caribbean destination. The CTB looks back at a successful participation in the Travel Club/Your Travel workshop.