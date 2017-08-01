D66 wants European sanctions against Venezuela

THE HAGUE - The Dutch political party D66 wants European sanctions for "wrong" officials in Venezuela, the South American country where President Nicolas Maduro has been involved in a fierce power struggle with his opponents.

D66, which contributes to the formation of a new cabinet, calls on Minister Bert Koeners of Foreign Affairs to establish sanctions in the European context. The sanctions should be intended for every high-ranking Venezuelan official "who is involved in undermining Venezuelan Parliament, abducting political opposition leaders or deploying violence against unarmed protesters", said Member of Parliament for D66 Sjoerd Sjoerdsma.

He points out the growing abuses in the country that is a neighboring country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands because of the islands that lie at its coasts, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao: “Our biggest neighbor is sliding down to a banana republic. Maduro has used violence against peaceful protesters, opposition leaders and Parliament. Now it is the case that the European Union does not accept this attack on democracy.”