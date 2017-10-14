Declaration Prime Minister of Curaçao on statements Mr. Van Putten

WILLEMSTAD - Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath gave the following declaration relating to the comments made by Mr. Clyde van Putten, member of the Island Council of St. Eustatius on October 9, 2017.

“I lament and denounce emphatically the violent words expressed by Mr. Van Putten, member of the Island Council of St. Eustatius on Monday, October 9 here in Curaçao. Based on the rule of law in the kingdom, politicians and representatives have the responsibility to condemn violence. To reiterate what I have said in my speech on October 10: difference of opinion and thoughts is healthy. Every person or group is entitled to meet and hold conversations on the topic of autonomy. I support that if it takes place in a peaceful and constructive sphere. What I condemn in every form is when the use of violence is promoted.”

Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath