Dos Santos: “Curaçao must become independent!”

WILLEMSTAD – There are several political leaders who are expressing their opinion about the political future of the island. In a recent statement to the media, the leader of the opposition party Korsou di Nos Tur (Curaçao for us all) and Member of Parliament, Amparo dos Santos indicated that Curaçao must do exactly what Sint Eustatius is doing right now which is to rebel against the Netherlands.

He even went further saying that Curaçao must become independent. “We have everything. We produce enough for ourselves. What is wrong with us? We have to become independent,” said Dos Santos in his statement.

He indicated that instead of fighting against the Venezuelans, Curaçao must try to get them to come and invest in the economy of the island. “There are certain areas in the U.S. where Venezuelans have migrated to and are investing heavily in the economy. Thus, instead of kicking them out we should welcome them. They will help this island prosper.”