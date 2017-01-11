Dr. Berry suspended after patient’s death

WILLEMSTAD - The suspension of medical specialist Michel Berry is the result of poor patient care which resulted in the death of one of his patients

The incident happened about three weeks at the SEHOS Hospital. One patient was stabilized after a heart attack at the emergency room and then taken to the intensive care unit. There he was transferred to the cardiologist Michel Berry. But the doctor never showed up. Three days later, the patient died.

Former Health Car Inspector Jan Huurman declared today that Berry was supposed to be suspended long time ago. In 2013 Huurman filed a complaint against Berry with the Medical Disciplinary Tribunal for fraud.

According to the former inspector, Berry declared costs made for treatments that did not fall within his medical specialty. Huurman also filed complaints about the quality problems and death cases from gastric bypass surgery.

Huurman was the inspector from 2012 until May 2013. His contract was not renewed because he was too open about issues that took place in the healthcare sector on the island.