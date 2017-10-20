Extradition suspect George Jamaloodin permissible

WILLEMSTAD, CARACAS - On August 4, 2017, the Supreme Court of Venezuela has considered the request made by the Public Prosecution in Curaçao (OM) to extradite the former Minister of Finance George Jamaloodin (40) admissible. In November 2016, the OM made the request to the Venezuelan authorities to extradite Jamaloodin who is a suspect in three cases, Germanium, Passaat and Maximus. This request has been made only after Jamaloodin did not heed the request to voluntarily turn himself in to the local authorities.

In the Germanium case, there is the suspicion that Jamaloodin, as the then Minister of Finance, has been involved in obscuring 450,000 guilders which were allocated for the improvement of the Divi Divi sports field in Steenrijk.

The Passaat case, which is a side-trajectory of the Bientu case, relates to criminal offenses in connection with the establishment of the repatriation scheme at the Tax Office in 2011. Jamaloodin is suspected of forgery in this case.

In the Maximus case, Jamaloodin is suspected of involvement in the murder of Helmin Magno Wiels in May 2013. More specifically, Jamaloodin is suspected of being one of the masterminds behind the murder. It is suspected that he also paid for it.

Following the extradition request of November 2016, Jamaloodin was arrested in March 2017 by the Venezuelan authorities and has since been in extradition detention.