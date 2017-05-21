Fire at Isla oil refinery under control

WILLEMSTAD – Fire broke out this morning at the Isla refinery in Curaçao. It broke out at around 5:40 am local time and was contained about three and a half hours later. There were no victims.

Several firefighters on the island have provided assistance. The fire broke through unknown cause in one of the three refinery units.

Large black cloud clouds can be seen in the areas around the refinery. According to the authorities, the smoke is not a risk for the population, especially those that live near the refinery.

Check out Facebook page for a video of the fire.