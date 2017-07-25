First reaction of Schotte’s lawyer after the verdict

WILLEMSTAD - A first study of the verdict of the Court of Appeals by the lawyers and several experts has already indicated that there are several clearly identifiable arguments that can be brought forth to a Court of Cassation. This Court will destroy the verdict of the Court of Appeals. This is according to the lawyers representing the former Prime Minister of Curaçao, Gerrit Schotte.

There will be fundamental legal questions in the procedure, which the Court of Appeal has misjudged. These legal questions also affect the national legal order of Curaçao and its citizens. In addition, there are important points that also affect the international law.