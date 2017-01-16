Giselle Mc William elected as President of Parliament

WILLEMSTAD – The morning a majority of the Members of Parliament appointed Giselle Mc William as the President of Parliament. Twelve of the 21 MPs voted in favor of her presidency. She succeeds Humphrey Davelaar who was Interim President since the instalment of the new Parliament at the end of last year. Marilyn Alcala-Walle was elected Vice President last week.

The entire faction of the opposition party MFK was not present. But they already announced that earlier. The MFK together with other opposition MPs say of the so-called group of nine say that the installation of the seven MPs on January 4 did not go according to the parliamentary rules and regulations.

MFK urges the government to ask the Council of Advice (RvA) to give an opinion on what took place on that day in Parliament.