Government agrees to raise minimum wage

WILLEMSTAD - According to the Minister of Labor and Social Development, Hensley Koeiman, it is important to understand that this government fully supports the efforts to raise the minimum wage. But on the other hand, everyone must understand that it is not the intention to raise it in such a way that it will cause problems for the businesses.

Because if these businesses get in trouble it would have an effect on the employees. That is why the Minister believes that the minimum wage must go up but in a responsible way. This was declared by the Minister yesterday during the press conference of the Council of Ministers.

According to Koeiman, at the moment he is making preparations to sign the degree that guarantees that the minimum wage would remain 9 guilders per hour and not go back to 8.20 guilders. If the government does not sign the decree now then the minimum wage will go back to 8.20 guilders per hour as per January 1, 2018. This is something the government does not want, said the Minister.

The intention is to present a policy on how to raise the minimum wage. The current level of this wage is much lower than was calculated some time ago. So it will have to be raised gradually. Now the question is: how much should it be raised every year? According to the Minister, this will have to be done in a responsible way.

“We cannot play politics with this and promise things just because they sound good,” said Koeiman. “In a situation like that the employees would make more money but in the long run they would be out of a job.”