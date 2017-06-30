Government of Curaçao monitoring the situation in Venezuela

WILLEMSTAD - For some time now there have been indications that there could be a civil war in the South American country of Venezuela. Several resistance groups from inside the country have been calling resist everything that has to do with the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Now it appears that key figures in the Venezuelan army are turning against their government. It’s even getting out of hand. This could also become a problem for the ABC Islands, but especially Aruba and Curaçao which are closer to the Venezuelan coast compare to Bonaire.

The Kingdom Government is closely monitoring the situation. The Government of Curaça, on the other hand, is already in a state of alert, because whatever happens in Venezuela could have consequences for the island.

One of the consequences could be the flow of Venezuelans trying to enter the island illegally. They are already trying and according to the Ministry of Justice, for every one Venezuelan that is arrested, 7 or 8 are successful in entering the island.