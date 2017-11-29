Inaugural flight to Curaçao by Haitian Sunrise Airways

WILLEMSTAD - Sunrise Airways’s non-stop inaugural flight from Haiti to Curaçao was celebrated at the Curaçao Airport with an event that included speeches by the Minister of Economic Development Dr. Steven Martina, Sunrise Airways President Mr. Phillippe Bayard, CEO of the Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Mr. Ralph Blanchard and CEO of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA), Mr. Miles Mercera. Minister Martina expressed his satisfaction with this first flight by Sunrise Airways to Curaçao. Starting November 28, 2017, the airline will be flying between Haiti and Curaçao twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays.

On the inaugural flight, the Sunrise Airways crew was accompanied by three wholesalers travelling to Curaçao to work out attractive packages that will be promoting the flight, as well as Curaçao as a destination. Also on-board were six members of the Haitian press, covering the inaugural flight. Regular flights will be leaving Haiti on Sundays and Thursdays, 9 a.m., with return flights leaving Curaçao at 2:30 p.m. Sunrise Airways will use an Airbus 320 with 150 seating capacity. From Haiti, passengers will also be able to make further use of Sunrise Airways’s services and connect to and from Cuba, Dominican Republic and Orlando.

The Ministry of Economic Development, the Curaçao Tourist Board, Curaçao Airport Partners and CHATA’s best wishes go to Sunrise Airways for its flights to the island of Curaçao.

