InselAir appoints Sluis as Deputy CEO

WILLEMSTAD - M. Sluis ('Juni'), who is one of the Senior Captains within InselAir has been appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Flight Operations and Technical. Sluis will join the Management Team effective immediately.

Background

Sluis joined InselAir in 2006 and brings over 25 years of aviation experience to the Management Team. "I am looking forward to taking this responsibility and to contribute to InselAir's next chapter in the Caribbean skies', according to Sluis. 'We will rely on Sluis his experience, passion for aviation and professionalism and we gladly welcome him to the Management Team,' says Gilles Filiatreault, InselAir's CEO.