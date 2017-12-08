InselAir receives permit to operate to Surinam

WILLEMSTAD, PARAMARIBO - On Thursday, December 7, 2017, InselAir has received the formal permit from the Surinam Civil Aviation Authorities. The flights are now opened for sale without any restriction.

In line with industry practice, InselAir already started selling tickets with the remark “pending government approval” before the official permit was actually granted. This remark has now been removed from the booking site. On December 18, 2017, InselAir will start to operate two weekly flights from Curacao to Paramaribo on Mondays and Fridays.