“InselAir will be profitable again in the long term”

WILLEMSTAD - The embattled local airline InselAir will be profitable again. This is according to the Chief Financial Officer Andre Delger. The company wants to continue in slim form, with significantly less staff.

Delger responds to questions from the media indicating that both the financial results and the cash flow will improve over time. Recently the company announced that it will reduce its workforce to 180 employees. In addition, the airline will focus on the flights between Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

A large part of the McDonnell Douglas MD-80s and Fokker 70's are parked at the Hato Airport in Curaçao and the Fokker 50 fleet is experiencing operational issues due to technical problems. Nevertheless, Delger expects the Fokker 50’s to fly again soon.

The economic and political crisis in neighboring Venezuela is one of the reasons that InselAir is in bad weather. Despite substantial austerity measures, InselAir has not managed to get on its two feet again. As a result, subsidiary company InselAir Aruba was declared bankrupt and some aircraft were demolished.