InselAir’s flight to Curacao returns to Barranquilla

WILLEMSTAD - Last night, InselAir's flight from Barranquilla (Colombia) to Curacao had to return due to a technical issue. De Fokker 50 type of aircraft landed around 12:30 AM and all 38 passengers disembarked in an orderly fashion. The pilots and crew followed the standard procedures and landed the aircraft safely.

Aircraft ready to operate shortly

2 local Avianca technicians are currently looking at the aircraft and assessing the problem. In case the issue can be resolved by the technicians we expect the aircraft to be ready to operate again later today. If the problem cannot be resolved InselAir will fly in its own technicians accompanied with spare parts if needed. In this case it is more likely that the aircraft will be ready for operation tomorrow.

Passenger information

Our local representatives are taking care of our passengers and our Customer Contact Center is in touch with this group to inform them about the status of their flight. In case we are unable to reach passengers due to missing contact details we urge those passengers to contact InselAir locally: + 575 368 0880, via our Customer Relations Department +297 582 1200 / +599 9 737 0444 / +1 855 493 6004 or via email schedulechange@fly-inselair.com.