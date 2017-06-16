Inter-Parliamentary Conference (IPKO) was very productive

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - The Inter-Parliamentary Conference (IPKO) of the Kingdom of the Netherlands which took place between June 14 and 16 in The Hague was finalized yesterday with the signing of the list of actions.

President of Parliament William MIllerson explained that for the majority of the Curaçao delegation this was their first time participating in the IPKO. “For u, it was important to see that there was mutual respect during the meetings,” said Millerson. He also explained that on Tuesday the Curaçao delegation had an activity at the Curaçao House in The Hague where they had the chance to meet several Curaçaoans living in the Netherlands. “Everything was very successful.”

The Curaçao delegation also visited the Elemental Water Makers, the Nuon Solar project and the Clean Ocean Foundation which was very interesting for the island.

The delegations of all four countries in the Kingdom, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands met during the conference. They signed several documents about cooperation in several areas between the countries. During the conference, it became clear that the cooperation between the countries in the Kingdom is extremely important. The leader of the Curaçao delegation, Ana-Maria Pauleta MP indicated that it is a priority for Curaçao to cooperate more with Aruba, Sint Maarten and the BES islands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba).

The topics discussed during the IPKO were Climate Change, Sustainability, Youth, Education, Economic Opportunities in the Kingdom, Medical Care, Discrimination and Government Integrity. They also talked about the situation in Venezuela and the effects the crisis in the South American country has for its neighbors, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

The delegations also exchanged ideas about how they see the Kingdom in 2040.