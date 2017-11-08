Interactive Technology Applied in Marketing CuraÃ§ao

As part of CTBâ€™s ongoing promotional campaign in New York.

WILLEMSTAD - The CuraÃ§ao Tourist Board (CTB) just launched a game-based advertising experience, to stimulate curiosity to learn more about CuraÃ§ao in New York.

Gamification has grown into a worldwide trend with a huge impact on multiple industries. With this project, the CTB will achieve increased interaction with our potential visitors in NYC that are already searching for their winter escape this year. The attractive, colorful, custom designed game which is being promoted through social media encourages players to try to land a plane on the animated version of CuraÃ§ao. A successful landing will allow users the chance to enter a sweepstake for a grand prize trip for two to CuraÃ§ao, courtesy of JetBlue Vacations and the Hilton CuraÃ§ao. Users will also be able to share the game with their friends and contacts, and explore attractive travel packages to CuraÃ§ao on JetBlue Vacations.