Jesus-Leito: “All this distrust in the government is unnecessary!”

WILLEMSTAD – According to the Minister of Public Health, Zita Jesus-Leito the way the Committee on Smart Zoning was established in parliament brings a distrust in the government. This is certainly not necessary.

According to the Minister, her party PAR, since the beginning voted against this committee. She said that she doesn’t see it necessary to appoint a committee while there is one already in charge of infrastructure. This standing committee works on the so-called Eilandelijk Ontwikkelings Plan (EOP) or the Island Development Plan. The Minister pointed out that she doesn’t see the added value in another committee. “We have to be careful with committees like these that can actually interfere with works that are not part of the parliament’s responsibilities,” said the Minister.

The opposition party MFK presented a motion at the beginning of this year to establish a temporary committee on Smart Zoning. Surprisingly Melvin “Mac” Cijntje of the coalition party Pueblo Soberano (PS) voted in favor of this motion. This meant that a majority of the MPs were in favor. But yesterday during a Central Committee meeting of Parliament, this committee was once again placed on the agenda. That’s when the Members of Parliament Omayra Leeflang and Humphrey Davelaar resigned from the committee.

Their issue with was the proposed one million guilder allocated to the committee to work on the Smart Zoning law.

Davelaar, who is the leader of the coalition party PNP, indicated that the will not be part of any committee that will undermine his minister. “There is already a Standing Committee on Infrastructure giving attention to the Island Development Plan.