Justice demands millions from former Central Bank President

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution (OM) in Curaçao demands a six-month conditional prison sentence, 240-hours community service and a fine of ten million guilders (5.6 million dollars) against the former President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Emsley Tromp has been accused of tax fraud.

Since 1991, Tromp has been managing director of the Central Bank until this month when the Supervisory Board recommended to the Ministers of Finance of both Curaçao and St. Maarten to dismiss him. He had been inactive for some time now.

According to justice, he deliberately did not file all his incomes between 2006 and 2014. As a result, the Treasury did not receive about 5 million guilders in taxes.

Tromp says he did nothing wrong. His lawyer is talking about a political process.

