Koeiman: “Take responsibility for your own future”

WILLEMSTAD – The new Prime Minister of Curaçao Hensley Koeiman has called for unity. “Let’s all, young and old, men and women, students and retirees, assume the responsibility for our own future. Koeiman made this statement in his New Year speech.

According to the Prime Minister, human dignity is central to the pursuit of greater economic growth for the island. The Premier is, as he stated in his speech, concerned about the decline of values in the society.

“We need to change the way we interact with one another. Instead of confrontation, we should have more dialogue. We should go from individualism to solidarity and we need to have more respect for each other.”

The Prime Minister wants, during his government term, to bring human dignity back as central to the Curaçao society.