Koeiman: “The pagatinu system for water is not the solution”

WILLEMSTAD - The pagatinu system is not the solution for low-income families. This is according to the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare, Hensley Koeiman.

The utility company Aqualectra is currently looking into whether such a prepaid system can be used to prevent a high water bill which cannot be afforded.

With the pagatinu system, the problem for Aqualectra will be solved. But according to the Minister, the problem for the low-income families still persists. They still have no water because they have no money.

