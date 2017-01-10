Limited electricity situation continues until the end of January

WILLEMSTAD – The limited electricity situation will persist until late January. This was announced by the spokesperson of the utility company Aqualectra, Sharo Bikker. The CRU Central is not supplying enough electricity and there is also not enough wind. The result is that during peak hours there is not enough capacity.

The utility company has been struggling with electricity problems since Saturday. There were power outages in several neighbourhoods last Saturday around quarter to 12. There was another power outage on Sunday.

According to Bikker, on Saturday there was a problem with one of the turbines. On Sunday, the utility company was not able to meet de electricity demands during the peak hours. But there was another power outage in the evening where there was a complete blackout in several neighbourhoods.

The company failed to repair the turbine. This is why they announced that the problems will continue until the end of this months.