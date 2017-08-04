Martina positive about InselAir and Avianca

WILLEMSTAD - The negotiations with Avianca as a strategic partner of the local aviation company InselAir are going to be successful. This is according to the Minister of Economic Development Steven Martina.

He sees light at the end of the tunnel for the embattled airline. August 25, the court will once again decide on the postponement of payment. If that is not granted, it will probably be the end of the airline.

Three supply companies have applied for bankruptcy.