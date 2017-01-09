McWilliam: “Parliament is prepared for IPKO”

WILLEMSTAD – According to the President of the Standing Committee on Kingdom, Interparliamantary, and Foreign Relations, and also head delegate of the Curaçao Parliament, Giselle McWilliam, Curaçao is well prepared for the Dutch Kingdom Interparliamentary Conference (IPKO).

As was announced recently the IPKO will take place from January 10 till 12. During this conference, parliamentary delegations from the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten will discuss several important topics concerning the Dutch Kingdom.

McWilliam indicated that the Curaçao delegation has started its preparations about two months ago. Curaçao and Sint Maarten both have relatively new parliaments. “Two months ago we were even considering postponing the IPKO until June this year. But we decided to go on with it anyways. We see the need to meet with the other MPs from the other parts of the Kingdom,” said the future President of Parliament.

This year the IPKO will have an informal character. The focus will be on getting to know the new MPs and exchange knowledge on several topics. This is the reason why there will be no agreements list at the end of the conference. “Everything will be a bit more informal. But in our opinion, it is important for the Kingdom partners to meet and discuss these topics.”

McWilliam also said that the delegations will discuss the dispute agreement, development of the Curaçao harbor, this in connection with the new strategic partnership between the Dutch company Damen Shipyard and Curaçao Dry Dock. The delegations will also discuss the developments around Curaçao’s east area, the Oostpunt.

Photo: Giselle McWilliam