MDPT holds workshop/information session on developments refinery and LNG plant in Curaçao

Representatives of Guangdong Zhenrong Energy gave a presentation on New Workforce Development Foundation.

WILLEMSTAD - Last weekend the Multidisciplinary Project Team (MDPT) held a workshop/information session on the new developments in the refinery and also the future LNG plant. This session was for the various stakeholders in the community.

Vice President of the MDPT, Aubrich Bakhuis opened the session. Afterwards, the Minister of Transport, Traffic and Communication Zita Jesus-Leito addressed the attendees. Edward the Jesus of the MDPT also gave a presentation.

During the first part of the afternoon session, there were presentations from Fanny Alberto of Ernst & Young and Terren Chong. These presentations were an introduction of the Project Field Work Manpower, the Workforce Development Framework and the Business Plan WDF.

Later in the afternoon, the representatives of the Chinese State Company Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE) gave their presentation of the plans on how they think and desire to develop the human resources in Curaçao to create a well-prepared workforce to offer talent and knowledge to the projects realized by the GZE.

During the GZE session, the Prime Minister of Curaçao, Eugene Rhuggenaath was also present. Chen of GZE expressed his satisfaction for the presence of both Prime Minister Rhuggenaath and the Minister of Labor, Social Development and Welfare, Hensley Koeiman.

The Prime Minister indicated that his government and the GZE are taking the challenges to developing the oil refinery very serious and that the MDPT can count on their full support.