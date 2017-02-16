Meeting between AVIANCA and InselAir for a possible takeover

BOGOTA, WILLEMSTAD – Minister of Economic Development Eugene Rhuggenaath travelled to Bogota with a delegation from InselAir and the Curaçao Tourism Board (CTB) to meet with top representatives of the Colombian airline Avianca concerning possible synergies and areas of cooperation.

According to the Minister, it was a positive exploratory meeting. “We are also happy to report that the conversations will continue in the coming weeks,” said the Minister.

“I fully support this process and am very thankful for the introduction by our CTB in October last year. My feeling is that this possible collaboration is right and I am very satisfied with the team effort today.”

The leader of the MFK party Gerrit Schotte announced, during the urgent meeting of the group of eleven, that he has information about negotiations with Avianca to take over Inselair. When asked about these statements, Minister Rhuggenaath indicated that Schotte is a well-informed man but that he likes to twist the truth. Rhuggenaath said that there are also other strategic partners the local airline is talking to but they will not mention their names.