Meteo: Large pressure difference between high and low pressure areas causes hard wind

WILLEMSTAD – The Meteorological Services of Aruba and Curaçao have warned about rough winds today and probably until tomorrow afternoon, possibly a little longer.

Due to a high-pressure area above the Atlantic Ocean and a low-pressure area above the northern part of Colombia, there is a huge pressure differential in our region, with strong winds. There may be wind gusts that can be even stormy, 7 or 8 on the scale of Beaufort.

According to the Meteo, the sea conditions will be moderate to fairly rough with wave heights between 1.5 and 2.5 meters (5 to 8 feet). Somewhat higher over the exposed waters. Boaters and other sea related activities should be cautious during the next day or two.